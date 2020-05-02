Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. urges participation in Give Local Piedmont

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. (CRI) is participating in Give Local Piedmont, the region's one-day, giving event on Tuesday, May 5, and hosted by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
The current economic conditions have created unprecedented financial challenges for Culpeper's small and locally owned businesses and CRI wants to do everything in its power to help them face these challenges.
CRI is a 501c3 charitable organization charged with supporting the growth and revitalization of Culpeper’s historic commercial district, the downtown. Culpeper is a Designated Virginia Main Street Community and CRI is the organization designated by the state and the Town of Culpeper to carry out the Main Street activities.
CRI has been coordinating support and resources for businesses located in the Culpeper downtown historic commercial district in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of this support includes the creation of a COVID-19 Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Grant Program. Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. has received two grants: a $20,000 Small Business Support Relief and Recovery Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development, and a $10,000 grant from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund toward the grant program.
All donations to CRI during Give Local Piedmont, the region's one-day giving event, will provide much-needed assistance to the heart and soul of the community — Culpeper downtown's small businesses.
The goal of the Culpeper Downtown Relief Grant Program is to distribute direct financial support to eligible small businesses located within the CRI downtown footprint to assist with operational costs such as rent, utilities, insurance and similar expenses during a time when they are experiencing a reduction in revenue and have limited or no cash flow.
To donate during Give Local Piedmont on Tuesday, May 5, from midnight to midnight, go to: https://www.givelocalpiedmont.org/organization/CRI-glp
The Facebook event page is at: https://www.facebook.com/events/895458724235024/
