Culpeper Republican Committee hosting candidate forum Thursday

The Culpeper County Republican Committee will hold a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. on April 27 at American Legion Post 330 on Rixeyville Road, Culpeper.
Culpeper Times Editor Maria Basileo will be moderating.
The confirmed attending candidates are:
- Russ Rabb for Commonwealth's Attorney
- Missy White for Culpeper County Treasurer (Incumbent)
- Joe Watson for Culpeper County Sheriff
- Paul Bates for Board of Supervisors Catalpa District (Incumbent)
- Senator Bryce Reeves for Virginia 28th Senate District (Incumbent)
- Mike Allers for Virginia 28th Senate District (Challenger)
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Republican candidates for Culpeper County local public office, school board and Virginia State Senate races.
Admission is free.
Culpeper Times does not have any political leaning. We do not endorse candidates, parties, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.