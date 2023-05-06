Culpeper Republicans announce canvass for county sheriff nominee

The Culpeper County Republican Committee’s Recording Secretary confirmed Saturday the receipt of two filings for the Republican nomination for Culpeper County Sheriff.
The candidates who have filed are Joseph “Joe” Watson and Ashleigh Baughan.
Therefore, according to the call dated March 23, the CCRC will have a Firehouse Primary (canvass) from 10-4 p.m. on May 13 at Reformation Lutheran Church at 601 Madison Road, Culpeper.
All registered Republicans in Culpeper County are urged to come out and vote. The winner of this Firehouse Primary will be the Republican candidate in the general election in November.
