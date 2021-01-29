The local Republican committee has unanimously voted to hold June primaries for candidates seeking the party’s nomination in the November Culpeper County Board of Supervisors races. This strays from the Democratic committee’s choice, as chairman Jim Restel said the board of supervisors is a non-partisan office.
Marshall Keene, Republican committee chairman, counters that voters should know where a candidate's “moral compass” lies regarding political beliefs.
Seats up for grabs in the election include those belonging to Jefferson District Supervisor Brad Rosenberger, Cedar Mountain District Supervisor Jack Frazier, and Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase. Currently, the lone Republican-endorsed supervisor is Salem District representative Tom Underwood.
Keene, who is the school board’s chairman, also received a unanimous endorsement in the circuit court clerk election during the Republican's Jan. 28 meeting. He is running in the March 30 special election against Interim Clerk Carson Beard, who said upon announcing his candidacy that there is no room for partisan politics in the clerk’s office
Citing coronavirus safety guidelines, Keene said the committee thought a primary would be the fairest process for candidates and voters. The last Republican primary, he said, was a 2017 firehouse primary.
“By setting a June endorsement deadline it gives the committee a chance to not only vet those seeking the endorsement but also a chance to see who will align best with the Republican Creed in their representation,” he said.
Additionally, the Republican committee will endorse school board, town council and mayoral candidates by June. In these races, political committees can only endorse candidates as opposed to formally nominate them. Districts in which school board seats are up for grabs include Stevensburg (Keene), Cedar Mountain (Elizabeth Howard Smith) and Jefferson (Deborah Desilets).
Council members whose seats are up for election include Jon Russell, Billy Yowell, Keith Price and Pranas Rimeikis. Current town council members endorsed by the Republican committee include Russell and Keith Brown, Keene said.
As with the board of supervisors, Restel said the Democratic committee believes the school board, town council and mayor are non-partisan positions. He added, however, that the Democrats may “recommend” who they believe are qualified candidates.
“But they’re not getting a recommendation as a Democratic candidate," Restel said, adding that he could not recall off the top of his head which candidates, if any, the Democrats have previously recommended.
