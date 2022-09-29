With Halloween looming, Culpeper Paranormal Investigations plans to set off into Culpeper’s downtown historic district to guide groups through the streets, informing them of its historical and ghostly past.
The group will host walking tours to 11 locations on Oct 3 and 24 through downtown Culpeper.
At the end of the nearly two hour tour, Culpeper Paranormal will have their equipment on display so attendees can learn how the group approaches investigations.
To get tickets, go online to www.eventbrite.com.
Team founder Kimberly Lillard began her hobby into the paranormal years ago with a group out of Prince William County before deciding to drum up her own group closer to home. Culpeper Paranormal, which has been conducting investigations for upwards of seven years, consists of Lillard, Paul Warmack, Amy Warmack and Jayne Ramirez.
“I love it,” Lillard said. “I loved the research behind it.”
The team’s paranormal investigations and tours stem from extensive historical research of the building, area and possible people associated with the location.
“The history is pretty much the investigation itself,” she said. “Without the history, it would be hard for us to investigate because knowing what happened at a location prior to the investigation just gives us so much more to work with.”
One of the team’s favorite stories from a downtown location occurred in the basement of Grass Rootes, a restaurant on E Davis Street.
Lillard described sitting in the basement asking questions to a voice recorder in the hopes of catching some other worldly responses. She remembers asking a question such as, “Are you standing next to me?” After listening back to the recording, investigators heard, “I see you.”
“We enjoy having people in the community come out and hear the stories,” Lillard said.
Despite October being their busiest month, the quad continues to investigate locations at least one or twice per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.