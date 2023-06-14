Culpeper’s economic development on track with department plans

Development within Culpeper has been at an all-time high with new businesses, homes and families alike moving into the county. Whether it’s the abundance of Ryan Home’s signs along Route 3 or the construction of brand new data centers spanning hundreds of acres, Culpeper is growing rapidly.
The last few decades have seen Culpeper County foster considerable economic growth. From 2010 to 2020, the county’s population grew by over 12% and is expected to grow by more than 20% within the next decade, sharply outpacing overall population growth for the entire Commonwealth of Virginia.
This isn’t by accident either. The Culpeper County Economic Development office has been working endlessly to make Culpeper an attractive county for business growth and quality living.
The recent workings of the 2023-2025 Economic Development Strategic Plan is centered on creating a stronger Culpeper economy within the next two years that bolsters local businesses and attracts newer businesses to the area. The plan has three prongs: ‘Choose Culpeper,’ ‘Be A Culpeper Local,’ and ‘Choose Culpeper Farms.’
The first prong is centered around supporting companies that make up Culpeper’s trade-sector while also attracting new companies to the area. It involves plenty of financial incentives to current and new businesses embedded within two main programs: the Partnership for Economic Development and Job Training and Technology Zones.
Culpeper Economic Development Director Bryan Rothamel outlined the two principal incentives given to businesses.
“The first program is mainly used by our manufacturers and encourages continued investment in the county, including the upskilling of employees,” he said. “The second is our Technology Zones which encourages data center development in designated areas.”
In addition to these incentives, Culpeper County Public Schools is rapidly advancing its Culpeper Technical Education Center to keep up with changing labor demands and educate its growing workforce.
“The career and technical education is what attracted me to come to Culpeper and every business we speak to is blown away by the overall program,” Rothamel explained.
The second prong centers on promoting entrepreneurship and advancing Culpeper’s assistance to its local businesses with increased resources. The county can expect to see a livelier and more active downtown as more new businesses pop up and county-wide events occur throughout the year.
Although expansive, Culpeper farmers should not fret as this immense growth isn’t at the expense of Culpeper farms.
The third and final prong, ‘Choose Culpeper Farms,’ is centered around strengthening the agricultural community and ensuring that Culpeper retains its rural identity. The plan includes the promotion of agriculture to younger students, the showcase of Culpeper farms through its Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour, and the possibility of an agricultural development center within the county.
The Choose Culpeper Farms initiative is aimed at making sure Culpeper farms are still heard and an active part of the economy.
“Choose Culpeper Farms is an exciting and integral part of the department,” Rothamel said. “Our goal is to help on the agricultural development side of the equation. Sometimes that means it is an awareness campaign to encourage residents to make local choices and sometimes it means helping farms with the business side of things by bringing resources and classes to the community.”
Going forward, coupling with the county’s extraordinary growth, Rothamel wants Culpeper to be known for its community involvement and its emphasis on education.
“We stress to prospective businesses that being part of the community is as important as being in the community here.”
Culpeper is on its way to becoming a metropolis of growth that puts its residents at the forefront of every conversation.
