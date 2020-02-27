Don’t expect to find Gregg Grunow, the Culpeper County Library’s new director, behind a desk with his nose buried in a book and telling patrons to “shhhh.”
In fact, there are times when Grunow won’t even in the library while on the job. Instead, he’ll be out promoting the facility that’s tucked into a corner of the Southgate Shopping Center in Culpeper.
“I have personally been trying to do a lot [of outreach],” said Grunow, who started his new job here on Oct. 15. He previously spent 8 ½ years as the Support Services Manager for the Portsmouth Library System and was with the Newport News Public Library for another 10 ½ years before that.
In Culpeper, you’ll find him on the Culpeper Area Reentry and Community Collaboration Council and the 2020 Census Full Count Committee and active in Healthy Culpeper and the Chamber of Commerce.
“Run the day-to-day operations, plus I have to get out the community to make sure everybody knows about us,” Grunow said. He’s spoken to the Rotary and Ruritans, and “I’m looking for places to go.”
“I’m always looking in the community section [of the newspapers] to see what’s going on, and ‘oh, I should go there and not to there,’” he said. That means everything from taking part in mock interviews for juniors at the county’s two high schools who are looking for jobs or at college, to viewing the 1869 registry featuring the state’s first black voters at Central Virginia’s Carver 4-County Museum.
“I went to that [exhibit], and two or three days later we’ve that here now until the end of the month,” Grunow said. “I pretty much have to keep my eyes on everything that’s going on and see where we might fit into it.”
He earned his master’s in library science from Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven in 2002 before making his way down to the Commonwealth. “Virginia was always my chief vacation spot, even when I lived in Connecticut,” Grunow said. “I like the Lexington area. I like the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.”
Years later, it was the ambition to be a library director that brought him to Culpeper. “Effectively, in Portsmouth I was the No. 2 person without the title because mine was next to the director,” he said. “After years of that, I figured I’m ready to move to the next step.
“The one thing I liked about the Culpeper area just looking at the map is, it’s an hour north of Charlottesville, which is one of my favorite spots.”
That’s where he and he wife, Katherine, honeymooned. (She’s still living in Portsmouth until their house there sells.)
“We’re 70 miles from D.C. and right next to the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s got everything we like,” he said. “I had actually never been to Culpeper, but I had been in the area oddly enough about a month before [the hiring process] because we came up with some friends to hike Old Rag.”
The Culpeper County Library is expanding its program offerings, with youth and young adult programming led by Laini Bostian and adult programs such as the new “Adulting 101” series run by Andrew DeNicola. The library offers storytimes and craft times for children and mystery nights and even an “Un-Valentine’s Day” for teens. The Adulting 101 series includes teaching finances and how and when to buy a house or car. “That’s new,” Grunow said, adding: “That’s Andrew’s baby.”
Although Grunow plans to make some changes to the library operations, for now, “I’m just observing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.