Culpeper’s summer is full of free fun

Between Culpeper’s sweeping outdoor activity capabilities and indoor event offerings, families on a budget should have no shortage of free fun this season.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreation department maintains over 220-acres of parkland, nine playgrounds, over 12-miles of multi use trails, pickleball courts, dog parks and athletic fields.
Not to mention the Town of Culpeper’s skatepark, splash pad and ninja-warrior style obstacle course.
With more and more families needing to cut back this year due to the ebbs and flows this year of domestic necessities such as rent, child care, food and gas, fun, accessible and free ways to spend a day in the sun are no short of a must-have this summer.
For those who enjoy more guided fun, Culpeper County’s website has a portal full of available classes and activities, which range from Zumba to painting - all for a fee of course, however, introduced in January, Culpeper County and town residents can apply for financial assistance via the Financial Assistance Program and Youth Sports Financial Aid resources.
According to Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Programs Facilities Supervisor Tabitha Riley, families can mail or drop off applications to the fieldhouse. Families are asked to bring proof of federal and state taxes to confirm the need for financial assistance. The income levels to qualify for SNAP will be used to qualify applicants for the Access Assistance Program and the Youth Sports Financial Aid.
Those accepted into the Financial Assistance Program are granted a dollar amount based upon the number of members in their household. When granted, those dollars can be allocated to almost any recreational activity including classes, memberships to the fieldhouse and, eventually, Culpeper’s first community pool. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
Those accepted into the Youth Sports Financial Aid, can apply for financial assistance based upon seasonal club sports’s registration fees. Applications are accepted on deadlines specific to each sport.
Funds to support the two programs come from donations given by the community and from budgeted appropriations by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
Those looking to cool off, however, will find no shortage of free activities at the Culpeper County Library.
Culpeper County Library Adult Services Librarian and Outreach Coordinator Andrew DeNicola described an endless list of ventures for both adults and children this summer during their annual summer reading program.
On June 22 at 6:30 p.m.,the library will be hosting an adult (18+) Lego Crafting Night where participants can enjoy an evening of LEGO building by crafting their own LEGO bow or bowtie.
On June 30 at 2:30 p.m.,the library will be hosting an all ages (PG-13) movie night. Chairs will be provided, but feel free to bring chairs or blankets.
Both events don’t require registration and are entirely free.
To see more free events and activities hosted at the library, stay up to date on its Facebook page and website.
