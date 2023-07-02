Culpeper sand soccer teams compete in Virginia Beach

The Beachcelona FC U17 sand soccer team made up of players from both Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School, recently traveled to Virginia Beach to compete in the North American Sand Soccer Championships.
The one weekend event boasted over 11,000 players in divisions that range from U8 to U19.
BFC’s day one performance was enough for them to win their pool and advance to the knockout stages of the bracket on Sunday. After beating The Sting of Western Maryland and the Sand Dunes of Richmond the Beachcelona faced the Filthy Animals from parts unknown in the final where they won in a 4-3 decision, clinching the title.
The Culpeper Soccer Club 2010 boys have participated in NASSC for the last three years as The Beach Boys U13, playing in the Competitive League all three years. In all three competitions, the team came away with a winning record, advancing to the championship game in 2022 and narrowly missing the championship on a tiebreaker in 2023, a season where the team won two of their three matches.
Squidward FC U14 is composed of 10 boys who all play travel soccer. This is the first time that any of them have played sand soccer. They played strong, but unfortunately were matched up against strong beach teams. Squidward FC played in three games of which they lost two and tied their last game against an undefeated team, pushing them out of the playoffs.
Coach Cathy Chaney brought three teams this year - 24 girls. The teams didn’t take home any medals this year but like all years, in the least, lots of sand, sun, and great memories. The girls all come from six different high schools: Culpeper County High School, Eastern View High School, Liberty High School, Louisa County High School, The Highland School and Battlefield High School.
