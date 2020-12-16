An attempt to have Culpeper County Public Schools release a weekly coronavirus rundown to the public failed during a Dec. 14 school board meeting.
As the meeting began, board member Barbara Brown suggested an agenda amendment to include a vote whether the school system will “provide information regarding COVID quarantines, isolations and positive cases weekly to staff and public for the remainder of the school year.”
“I think we need to provide that to our employees and to the community so that we can show them that we care and that, for some of them that believe we’re hiding something, they will understand that we’re not hiding anything,” she said.
The motion failed by a 4-3 vote, with school board members Patricia Baker, Marshall Keene, Anne Luckinbill and Elizabeth Smith choosing to not amend the agenda. Those in favor of the agenda addition were board members Brown, Christina Brunette and Michelle North.
Luckinbill expressed umbrage with Brown’s sentiments, saying “I take a little bit of issue that if we don’t release the information we don’t care.”
“I think that’s not a fair assumption. I think all of us care. And if we’re going to release information I think it should be informative and instructive and I’m not sure the release of that information would change any behaviors,” she said.
Brown said providing the report is “the right thing to do.”
“The concern is that releasing this will cause more fear and more dissension and more controversy…You can’t tell me that doesn’t already go on. If a person is missing next door to my classroom for two weeks, it isn’t too hard to figure out that they’re probably quarantining,” she said.
