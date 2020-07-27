Culpeper School Board votes for blended return to learning

Culpeper, VA (22701)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.