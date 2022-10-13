It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey.
“The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were many changes both positive and negative in terms of risk and health-related behavior for CCPS students,” said Founding Director of the Center for Survey Research at the University of Virginia Dr. Thomas Guterbock, who oversaw the survey.
The survey, started in 2017, was meant to be repeated in 2020, however, school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on the plans.
In comparison with the 2017 results, the 2022 survey showed students feel less safe in school now. A contributing factor, the survey creators cautioned, may have been due to risk of infection from COVID-19 rather than violence.
The survey, however, cited a substantial increase in students reporting they had been threatened with a weapon despite instances of physical fights being reportedly lower.
Cigarette smoking and smokeless tobacco use is reportedly down in 2022, but electronic cigarette use – known as “vaping” – has increased. There was less alcohol use among students in grades 9-12, but more in grades 7-8.
Students reported a higher percentage of anxiety, sadness and/or suicidal thoughts with 65.1% in 2022 compared to 53.3% in 2017.
Just over 16% of students taking the 2022 survey reported they had been involved in dating violence, a 3% increase from the previous survey year.
“The survey goals were to examine the extent of risky behaviors and experiences of Culpeper County High School youth, to compare equivalent measures to the 2017 survey and to state and national data and to use the current information to develop curricula and programs to address risks to youths well-being,” Guterbock said.
Two, perhaps unsurprising, takeaways from the 2022 survey showed students reported less physical activity, more television watching and playing of video games. Students also reported getting less hours of sleep in 2022 than in 2017.
Guterbock said the School Health Advisory Board could use the survey findings to determine where funds might be best used to promote the health and well-being of students in Culpeper County.
After Guterbock had completed his 30-minute presentation to the board, Dr. Russell Houck, executive director of student services for CCPS, addressed the board.
“As we did with the 2017 survey, the School Advisory Board did a deep dive into the results. We have set a meeting for Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Eastern View to continue our discussion. We will be coming out with recommendations – hopefully in the spring of 2023 -- for changes to curricula or programs.”
The intent of the survey, according to its creators, the Culpeper County School Health Advisory Board, is to “collect data on various behavior and experiences that may put (middle and high school students) at risk for injuries, disease, mental health conditions and unhealthy relationships.”
The survey was taken online and anonymously in school classes. Students (or their parents) could opt out, but only 18 did. More than 3,300 students answered the 83 questions, directly comparable to those on the 2017 survey.
The findings of the survey, broken down by race and age, will be available to government agencies, community organizations and other interested parties. The full survey, which runs 122 pages and contains dozens of tables and explanatory figures, is available at: csr.coopercenter.org/report
