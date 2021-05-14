In a year during which so many employees stepped up to face the unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, it was harder than ever for Culpeper County Public Schools to select just one teacher and classified employee of the year.
Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads explained that each school and department recognizes one employee as its employee of the year, and a panel consisting of community leaders and past winners selects those to be recognized as the school system’s employees of the year.
While the field had to be narrowed down, school board member Anne Luckenbill said every single staff member could be the top employee of the year as everyone has dealt with issues presented amid the pandemic.
Brads agreed, saying “I believe they could say that everybody in their building...could be the top employee of this year.”
Teacher of the Year
David Shang, a science teacher at Floyd T. Binns Elementary School, was described in his nomination as someone who consistently demonstrates “conscientiousness and genuine commitment” to the school’s staff and students.
The nomination applauded Shang for having “great integrity” and “unparalleled civility” while upholding the ideals of communication, collaboration, citizenship, social justice and advocacy.
“David always finds a way to connect with every individual and displays notable respect for each person,” the nomination reads. “This respect is mutual and shared with his colleagues and students. He builds trust and meaningful connections with his students and teaches them to do the same with each other.”
Additionally, Shang serves as a positive force in the school community as he volunteers at every event, participates in productions and is the National Junior Honor Society advisor.
His involvement does not stop there.
Shang also co-sponsors the school’s science fair, coaches cross country and is Eastern View High School’s assistant athletic director.
But wait, there is more.
Shang coaches a Girls on the Run team, attends Culpeper youth basketball to support students and is a church youth group leader. And through it all, he finds time to serve on the board of directors for Girls on the Run and Culpeper Youth.
And this year he did it all with the coronavirus looming in the background. In complementing him, school board member Patricia Baker said “not only can you say you taught during the pandemic, but you were teacher of the year during the pandemic.”
Classified Employee of the Year
In a school year altered by the pandemic, it is fitting for Nurse Coordinator Kathleen Walsh to be recognized as the Classified Employee of the Year.
Walsh’s nomination says that she has been central to the school system’s response to the coronavirus since the very beginning in February 2020 and that she played a vital role “at every crucial decision and with every obstacle.”
While the school system’s successful response to the pandemic has been a team effort, the nomination says that Wash has been “the heart of that team.” Walsh’s professional knowledge and leadership, the nomination says, instilled confidence operations could continue during a pandemic.
While there is not enough time in the day to list every way Walsh has promoted health over the last year, the nomination says her “dedication and work ethic during these unprecedented times is worthy of the highest praise and recognition, and our utmost gratitude.”
Other nominees
While Shang took home the prize, other Teacher of the Year nominees included Mindy McCabe (Culpeper County High School), Andrew Ballard (Eastern View High School), Timothy McGuire (Culpeper Middle School), Janine Morrison (A.G. Richardson Elementary), Caryn Shaffer (Emerald Hill Elementary), Ann Mayles (Farmington Elementary), Catherine Van Pelt (Pearl Sample Elementary), Laura Boyd (Sycamore Park Elementary) and Karen Dugger (Yowell Elementary School).
Other Classified Employees of the Year from each school and department were Mark Dennis (Culpeper County High School), Jeanie Barlow (Eastern View High School), Keith Hargreaves (Culpeper Middle School), Tammy Hicks (Floyd T. Binns Middle School), Heather Lunceford (Phoenix Alt. Education Program), Julie Bostic (A.G. Richardson Elementary), Jennifer Davidson (Emerald Hill Elementary), Dwight Sanker (Farmington Elementary), Emily Carlton (Pearl Sample Elementary), Jasmine Butler (Sycamore Park Elementary), Robin Dale-Pancione (Yowell Elementary School), David James (transportation), Glenn Hord (maintenance) and Sheri Armstrong (technology).
