Confirmed cases of COVID-19 and quarantines across Culpeper County Public Schools multiplied as students and staff returned to class following the holiday season.
A weekly COVID-19 report, accounting for Jan. 8-14, confirmed 221 cases among students and 42 among staff across all 12 county schools, according to data published by the district.
Eastern View High School sustained the highest number of confirmed student cases with 49.
Recent case and quarantine totals far surpass numbers that have been previously reported by the district.
CCPS began publishing a weekly report of the impact of COVID-19 in its schools on Aug. 27.
In the past, the highest number of confirmed cases totaled 71.
Reports also include the number of students and staff who are newly quarantined due to close contact with an infected person at school or outside of school.
The Jan. 8-14 report showed 468 students in quarantine - 254 from close contact in school and 214 outside of school.
Culpeper Middle School sustained the highest number of student quarantines with 59.
In the past, the highest number of student quarantines totaled 280.
The report continued 17 district teachers entered quarantine, all from contact outside of school.
Data collection for the report begins on Saturday and runs through Friday. Reports are published on Friday afternoons and can be found online at www.culpeperschools.org.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 9,853 cases and 97 deaths in Culpeper County.
There were 57,199 confirmed and 27,798 probable cases statewide on Jan. 15, according to data from VDH.
The Commonwealth reported its highest number of cases on Jan. 8 since the department began to keep track in February 2020. On Jan. 8, 79,272 cases were confirmed and 36,928 were probable.
Statewide, there have been over 1.4 million cases and over 15,000 deaths
