The Culpeper Police Department is seeking a Culpeper in connection with a shooting at Walmart early Thursday morning.
Culpeper Police are seeking Michael Beach, of Culpeper. He is wanted on charges of one count of felony Aggravated Malicious Wounding, one count of felony Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted Felon, three counts of felony Shooting a Missile at a Car, and one count felony Shooting with Intent to Maim.
On Dec. 5, at approximately 12:24 a.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received multiple calls concerning a shooting that just occurred at the Culpeper Walmart. Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Upon arriving at the hospital, officers determined that one person was being treated for gunshot wounds and located an involved vehicle.
Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department responded to the shooting scene and hospitals to collect evidence and interview multiple witnesses.
A 30-year-old victim was initially treated at Novant-UVA Culpeper Medical Center for injuries and then was transported to University of Virginia Health System University Hospital.
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or can provide additional information is asked to call Detective Curtis Pittman at 540-829-5508. Tips can also be submitted at tips@culpeperva.gov or anonymously by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.
