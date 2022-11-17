Even though her day as a school resource officer ends when the bell rings, a Culpeper County Sheriff turns in her badge for a textbook - and even a punching bag - to begin teaching Culpeper’s residents about language and martial arts.
“I wanted the community to have something that I didn't see it had,” said IMAS International Multilingual Academy & INAT USA Taekwondo Owner Josephine Breckley.
Found at 1002 South Main St., Culpeper, IMAS offers English and Spanish as a second language, English and Spanish survival for professionals and English and Spanish Tutoring and translation services. INAT USA Taekwondo offers self-defense lessons for kids and teens.
“It’s eventually going to help our community a great deal,” Breckley said. “I opened it for the right reasons.”
Breckley, who is certified to teach TESOL (English as a second language), started teaching both function English and Spanish out of her house nearly a year and a half ago. She helped people for free, who were primary speakers of K'iche' Mam, a dialect found in Guatemala.
During the day, Breckley works as an SRO in Culpeper Culpeper Public Schools but has been serving in law enforcement for years.
“Our Spanish population has been growing and when I was working on the road, I noticed that there was a lot of need for people to learn the language,” she said.
When she’s not in the classroom, Breckley is on the mat teaching kids and teens taekwondo.
“I try to be a good influence on our children and try to give them a positive side of what I do as law enforcement,” she said. “At the same time, I help the community.”
Taekwondo is a Korean form of martial arts distinguished by its punching and kicking techniques.
Breckley has been practicing taekwondo for almost 35 years. She still competes internationally and in the Police and Fire Games, representing Culpeper every three years.
The academy opened in May, but due to some life challenges, Breckley didn’t have an opportunity to celebrate with a grand opening, however, she did so during an event on Nov. 17.
Breckley teaches language on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Those interested in taking classes should contact Breckley at 571-237-5065 or via email at josephinebreckley@gmail.com
