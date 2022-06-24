Wallets of residents from Culpeper and beyond are hurting. With rising gas and grocery prices, they’re clutching their dollars a little bit tighter these days. For small businesses like The Vintage Next, it leaves shop owner Bonnie Shank forced to rethink her business plans.
After relocating from Sunset Lane to the Southgate Shopping Center in December to generate more foot traffic, The Vintage Nest will no longer be open during its regular business hours. It will instead transform into a pop-up shop concept open four days a month - the first and third Friday and Saturday of the month - to spotlight its vendors to create a more personal shopping experience.
“I'm nervous about it, but I’ve done a lot of research just on the concept of pop up markets and how that can channel a little bit more excitement for people to come,” Shank explained. “We felt it would create more of an event type of situation, so hopefully people would want to come out and see what’s new and be able to support other individuals.”
It will also be open by appointment.
The store is filled with vintage painted furniture, various home accessories and custom made farmhouse-style furniture, a hobby of Robert Shank. Fifteen local artisans also provide their products to the shop including pottery, home décor, jewelry, candles, wellness products, steel art and more.
Modeled after pop-ups in Harrisonburg, Shank hopes the change will increase not only their customer base but also their profit margins.
Shank said she has heard of other businesses, even some of her neighbors in the shopping center, are struggling as well and have either closed or have begun a pivot as well.
“I’m not the only small business that’s been dealing with what’s going on with our economy,” she said. “We’ve just seen such a decline in the number of customers that walk in our door even though we’re here in the main shopping center. I understand because the way the economy is, it makes sense people are a little bit more reluctant and hanging on to their dollars.”
Shank is hoping the new strategy will make a difference.
“We’ll see what happens,” she said. “I'm hoping it creates some buzz and if not, I'll be going to Plan B.”
