Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is now taking orders for its annual tree seedling sale.
There are several options in this year's sale:
Tree seedlings (five of one species for $5): Species available are Kousa dogwood, Norway spruce, Eastern redbud, American Elderberry, Paw paw and red maple.
Live stakes for erosion control (25 of one species for $25): Species available are silky dogwood and Streamco willow.
Meadow mix ($30): This meadow seed mix includes an already pre-mixed cover crop and will cover a 1,000 square foot area. The meadow mix does best in sunny areas that receive six hours or more of sunlight. The mix is designed for both riparian and upland sites. Detailed instructions will accompany the seed mix at pick up.
For additional details about the species, planting recommendations and order form, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or contact Stephanie DeNicola at 540-825-8591 and stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
