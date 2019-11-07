While Democrats took full control of the state government Tuesday night, Culpeper stayed red.
Republicans won most of the races in Culpeper, with the sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer and all state senate and delegate seats being the most prominent.
In the Sheriff’s race, incumbent Scott Jenkins defeated challenger CJ Johnson 55.75 percent to 44.02 percent.
Jenkins will serve his third term as sheriff beginning in January.
“This is the greatest honor I could ever imagine to have this position, and now to have a third term, I can’t thank the citizens and my staff enough,” Jenkins said. “I first thank God and then to the staff, it’s really them - it’s all about what they do to serve the citizens. To the citizens, it’s an enormous honor and I will take the things I heard in the campaign this year and try my best to live up to that and make the office better every day.”
The other race Culpeper County was keeping a close eye on was House of Delegates 30th District, where Ann Ridgeway was running unopposed. However, incumbent Republican Nick Freitas was running a write-in campaign because he was unable to get his paperwork in to the State Board of Elections prior to deadline.
Despite not being on the ballot, Freitas declared victory after winning 57.89 percent of the vote, compared to Ridgeway’s 42.11 percent.
On Tuesday night at the Culpeper County Republican Committee watch party, Freitas was ecstatic.
“At this point we are 15 points ahead with the only precincts missing being very conservative precincts in Madison County,” Freitas said. “At this point we feel very confident.”
He said it just goes to show what it means to run a grassroots campaign.
“It’s great to have members of the press for three months telling us how incompetent we are and now we just won the biggest write in, in Virginia history. We’re really excited, that’s 60,000 doors knocked. That’s everyday just out there talking with voters. It’s just a hard fought ground game.”
In other key Culpeper County races, incumbent Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Walther (R) won with 65.67% against challenger Megan Frederick. Frederick had 34.04 percent of the vote.
The hotly contested four-way race for Culpeper County Treasurer went to Republican candidate Missy Norris White with 46.93 percent of the vote. Denise Whetzel had 31.90 percent, Aaron Mitchell finished with 10.59 percent and Alexa Fritz had 10.29 percent of the vote.
Elected to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors were Kathy Campbell (East Fairfax), Tom Underwood (Salem), Gary Deal (West Fairfax) and Paul Bates (Catalpa).
Culpeper County Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell ran unopposed and was re-elected with 98 percent of the vote.
Culpeper County School Board results included winners Pat Baker (East Fairfax), Crissy Burnett (West Fairfax), Barbee Brown (Catalpa) and Anne Luckinbill (Salem).
Elected to Town Council was Frank Reaves, Meaghan Taylor, Jamie Clancey and Keith Brown.
Brown was the only new face elected to council, as incumbent Bobby Ryan and challenger Hank Milans were not elected.
“It’s been a long 10 months, I started early, I knew I had to get my face out there,” Brown said. “I had a motto that I wasn’t going to let everyone outwork me. I just continuously knocked on doors and I give God all the glory.”
In the state races, Del. Mike Webert (R) won the House of Delegates-18 seat with 61 percent of the vote over Laura Galante (D). Bryce Reeves (R) won the State Senate-17 seat with 52.18% of the vote over Amy Laufer (D) and in District 24 Emmett Hanger (R) defeated Annette Hyde (D) 69 percent to 30 percent. Jill Vogel won the 27th District Senate Seat over Ronnie Ross (D), 65 to 34 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.