Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.