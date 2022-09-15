For Culpeper County High School students, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are more than just a history lesson.
“Sept. 11 is definitely something that we take pretty seriously here, especially because none of our students were alive when 9/11 happened,'' Culpeper County High School Social Studies Instructional Team Leader Thad Eisenhower.
For at least the past eight years, CCHS has taught its students about the day that changed the United States and the world forever.
On September 11, 2001, four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks using commercial airplanes were carried out by 19 extremists affiliated with al-Qaeda. The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers in New York City, the third plane into the Pentagon and a fourth plane headed for a government building in Washington, D.C., crashed in a field following passenger resistance. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.
Eisenhower explained social studies classes ranging from ninth to 12th grade learn about Sept. 11 in a multitude of ways in both historical and contemporary contexts.
Students watch news broadcasts from the day as well as go on virtual field trips to museums in both New York and Pennsylvania in order to get a better understanding of the day’s timeline.
“(It’s important) that they can begin to understand how much it changed the world and how impactful this event was then and continues to be now,” Eisenhower said.
Every student, he continued, learns the same facts but applies them through different lenses to further expand their knowledge of the topic.
Students may learn about domestic and foreign policy implications, terrorism as social construct, how social norms changed at establishments such as airports, reliability of memories surrounding traumatic events and encouraging proactive social behavior like the heroic acts taken by many during and following the attacks by passengers and first responders.
One hurdle Eisenhower has observed in his students is their skepticism.
“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of students who come into the courses with the belief that maybe 9/11 was made up or that the events were blown out of proportion or some of the presented facts aren’t true,” he said. “We take that very seriously, especially being so close to Washington D.C. and the Pentagon.”
To combat this, Eisenhower said his students have open and candidate discussions with examples from primary sources to do an effective job at making sure students understand believe the events of the day
The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are part of the high school Social Studies curriculum found in the Virginia Standards of Learning for World History II, and Virginia and United States History. The events are covered in school textbooks, and are taught under the umbrella of terrorism in/against the United States, and the US response to the events of 9/11.
In addition, Sept. 11 is known as Patriot Day and CCHS raises the Freedom Flag on Sept. 11 through the end of the month of September.
