A judge recently ruled that Culpeper County Supervisor Kathy Campbell owes a former real estate agent for her Settle Down Real Estate LLC $33,049 in commissions. So far, in lieu of money, Campbell has turned over two vehicles.
According to State Corporation Commission documents, Settle Down Real Estate LLC filed articles of organization in June 2018. The company’s existence was cancelled on Sept. 30, 2019, for failure to pay its annual fees, but was reinstated in February 2020. A State Corporation Commission employee told the Culpeper Times that the LLC was cancelled again this year on Sept. 30 and is currently inactive for once again not filing the annual fee.
In December, after terminating her association with Settle Down Real Estate, real estate agent Julie Garrett filed a lawsuit against the company and its owner, Campbell, over unpaid commissions.
Garrett emailed the Culpeper Times that while she would "love to" discuss the lawsuit, "I'm in an awkward position where [Campbell] can come after me for slander since we are both agents" and "are regulated to not speak ill of other agents."
On Oct. 20, the Culpeper Times contacted Campbell at her county email address to see if she would like to tell her side of the story. She did not respond.
The amount Garrett alleges she is owed is based on three real estate transactions in Rappahannock, Loudoun and Madison counties that she handled for Settle Down Real Estate. A complaint filed by Garrett’s lawyer, David Konick, states that two of those deals were closed on Sept. 12 and Sept. 20, 2019. The other was closed on Oct. 25, 2019, the date on which the LLC was cancelled due to nonpayment of its filing fees.
In addition to the civil litigation, Garrett in November 2019 filed a complaint regarding the matter with the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation's compliance and investigations division. The complaint, and 420 pages of associated documentation, was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Culpeper Times.
Those documents include an Aug. 11 letter from DPOR Investigator Renee H. Popielarz stating that information Garrett provided did not prove Campbell violated DPOR's regulations or laws and the case is closed.
"This determination in no way negates your concerns but rather reflects the boundaries within which the Department functions. While the actions of an individual or business may be considered improper, unethical, or otherwise deserving of corrective action, it may not be a violation of a law or regulation," Popielarz states. "The authority to discipline its licensees extends only as far as is expressly set forth in the Board's regulations and laws."
Garrett began working as a realtor for Settle Down Real Estate in August 2018 under an oral agreement that she would receive 90% of gross real estate commissions for any sales she made, according to court documents. Konick states in the complaint that Garrett had “various reasons” for quitting, “including but not limited to the fact that a number of her commission checks were dishonored when presented for payment.”
After Campbell did not appear for several hearings and failed to comply with discovery orders, Rappahannock County Circuit Court Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. ruled that she and the company were in contempt of court and barred from introducing any evidence.
Fleming also ruled that Campbell owes Garrett $33,049 plus interest, $308 in court costs and $1,391 in attorney’s fees.
During a September debtor hearing, Campbell revealed that she owned two vehicles and was ordered to turn them over within five days.
She did not turn them in, at which point she was ordered to appear in court to explain why she should not be held in contempt. Campbell claimed in court on Oct. 16 that she was going to file for bankruptcy, but she had not yet done so. As of Oct. 29, online public records indicate that Campbell had still not filed for bankruptcy. Fleming then ordered her to turn over the truck she had driven to the hearing and $30 she had on hand for attorney’s fees.
The following Monday, she turned over a Humvee. Had she not done so, an arrest warrant with a $33,000 bond would have been issued in her name.
Garrett has also filed a separate civil lawsuit seeking garnishment of Campbell's Board of Supervisors salary, just under $13,000 annually. The first hearing in that case is set for March 8 at 11 a.m. in Rappahannock County Circuit Court.
In a complaint, Konick alleged that Campbell used Garrett’s commissions for “her own benefit and use.” He further notes that Campbell’s failure to pay commissions “constitutes fraud or embezzlement, conversion,” adding that her actions violate the Realtor’s Code of Ethics while constituting “a deliberate, wanton and willful disregard” of Garrett’s contractual rights.
Konick declined to comment on the case other than posing the question: “How can a person like this possibly get elected to public office?”
Campbell, who ran as an independent candidate, was elected in November 2019 to her first four-term as the East Fairfax District's supervisor.
Of her fellow six board members, only Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood and Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase offered any response to the civil case other than "no comment" when reached over the phone.
Underwood, a Republican, said he did not have any thoughts to share regarding the case as he did not know what to say “that could be constructive for her, you, me or the outcome.”
“Maybe if it were me instead of her I would have some thoughts. In terms of commenting on civil court cases of fellow elected officials, I don’t see any benefit in really doing that,” he said. “I wish her and all parties involved well.”
Chase, an independent, said via telephone that he does not think the case’s outcome has any reflection on the board as it is composed of seven individuals who are all different.
“We represent our district, so that’s between she and her district,” he said.
Chase added that the matter is a “personal problem” and “I don’t know much about it other than I’ve never discussed it with her.”
“I don’t particularly want to know about it because, as I said, it’s a personal problem and I don’t know what’s involved and that’s her business. And the people that put her in office that she works for, it’s all their business,” Chase said. “So I myself will not ask any questions of her or anybody else about it.”
Supervisors Paul Bates and Jack Frazier declined to comment. Other supervisors did not respond to requests for comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.