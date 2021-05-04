Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.