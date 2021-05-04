The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved a real estate tax of 55 cents per $100,000 of assessed value on Tuesday morning by a 6-1 with Supervisor Jack Frazier serving as the lone dissenter.
Frazier proposed that the county lower the rate to 54 cents.
Frazier's main issue with the tax rate is that recent reassessments increased property values by an average of 12%. This resulted in a tax rate of 62 cents per $100,000 being equalized to 55 cents. With the reassessments, residential property values generally increased while commercial, farm and industrial properties generally decreased.
Frazier said the equalization essentially amounts to a tax increase for many homeowners, which is why he proposed to lower the real estate tax by one cent.
Supervisor Brad Rosenberger said he would rather have a higher real estate bill because his property is actually worth more instead of having the taxes increase. He added that hopefully word of Culpeper's low real estate tax rates will not travel too far as it would result in many people flocking to the county.
Culpeper’s real estate tax is low compared to surrounding counties' current rates including the 99 cents per $100 of assessed value in Fauquier, 73 cents in Rappahannock, 72 cents in Orange and 71 cents in Madison.
This story will be updated with additional details from the supervisors' budgetary meeting.
