Eastern View High School Assistant Principal Shaun Summerscales has been selected as the first principal of the incoming Culpeper Technical Education Center set to open in the fall.
Summerscales said he is blessed to be entrusted with this great responsibility, saying his passion for career and technical education blossomed from witnessing the impact it has on students.
“I am thrilled to be able to lead CTEC as we open our doors to students this fall, and want to thank my family, friends, and the many Culpeper educators who have influenced and inspired my journey from social studies teacher to CTEC principal,” he said
CTE Director Randi Richards-Lutz said naming the school’s first principal “is a monumental step in the opening of our new school.” Summerscales, she said, has the necessary knowledge, experience and interpersonal skills to make it “a tremendous school school full of opportunity for students, staff, our Culpeper community, the region and beyond.”
Before arriving to Eastern View, Summerscales taught social studies at Culpeper Middle School for eight years. He graduated from Ohio University with a degree in secondary social studies education and earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership at George Mason University. He is also a member of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals and the school system’s CTE Advisory Board.
The new school, he said, will fill a great need in the community and provide new educational opportunities such as courses in automotive technology, cosmetology and cybersecurity.
Summerscales added that the school will provide hands-on, authentic experiences allowing students to earn credentials while preparing them to pursue their passions after high school.
