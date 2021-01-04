A 17-year-old has been charged on one felony count of second degree murder stemming from a shooting on New Year's Eve in which Trajon Taylor, 19, of Culpeper, died.
A police department news release says the Culpeper E-911 Center received calls just after 11 p.m. Dec. 31 reporting multiple gun shots around Third Street.
While officers were en route to the scene, the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later transferred to UVA Charlottesville Hospital. Taylor was also taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
"Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department responded to the expansive scene to interview witnesses and collect evidence," the release says. "Current evidence suggests that all parties were known to each other and that there is no on-going threat to the community. The investigation is still active and underway. Updates will be provided when available."
The juvenile turned himself in to Culpeper police on Jan. 3 and was transported to Blue Ridge Detention Center in Charlottesville. Due to the suspect's age, no additional identifying information will be released.
This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community, the release adds.
Police Chief Chris Jenkins extended condolences to Taylor's family.
“This was not how we had hoped to start the new year. Trajon’s family is supposed to be planning his birthday celebration instead of mourning him,” Jenkins said.
This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information should call Lt. Det. Andrew Terrill at 540-829-5521 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org.
The police department thanked the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for assistance during this investigation.
