Culpeper Times, American Legion hosting mixer

Come out to American Legion Post 330 to celebrate the Culpeper Times new FACES of Culpeper and Chamber Community Guide as well as the reintroduction of hall rentals at the Legion from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at 14222 Rixeyville Road, Culpeper.
Food from Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ as well as beer/wine will be provided. There will be chances to win gift baskets as well, so don't forget business cards!
FACES of Culpeper 2023 premiered around the community in early January. The fourth installment of this year-round glossy magazine, FACES features 21 local business owners and their origin stories. Copies are available at any of the featured businesses as well as Martin’s, Ole Country Store, Full Circle Thrift and the Culpeper Times lobby. The magazine is also available digitally at www.culpepertimes.com.
Within the 2023 Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Community Guide and Business Directory, now available, readers will find stories about parks and recreation in the community and much more. Pick up free copies at high traffic locations throughout Culpeper such as the Visitor's Center, the Chamber office and the Culpeper Times office. It is also available digitally at www.culpepertimes.com.
Due to recent changes within the legislature, American Legion Post 330 will no longer be able to use the funds it accrues from selling pull tabs – similar to scratch off tickets – for expenses that serve only its members. Pull tab funds must be combined with funds made from Bingos, which together form an account with much more purchasing restrictions like supporting local baseball team sponsorships, etc. Future funds earmarked for Post operations such as giving flowers to veterans for funerals will now fall solely on fundraising and hall rentals.
The American Legion's hall is available for rent for birthday parties, baby showers and more. Call 540-825-9835 to inquire about price and availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.