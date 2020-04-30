Culpeper Times earns 10 Virginia Press Association awards

The Culpeper Times earned 10 awards, including four first-place honors in the Virginia Press Association’s 2019 competition for excellence in journalism and advertising.
The awards were scheduled to be presented at the VPA’s annual conference in Roanoke earlier this month, but the conference was canceled to the coronavirus pandemic. Awards were for work published during 2019.
First-place awards went to:
• Thomas Spargur, Jeff Say, Jay Ford, Ian Chini, Gwen Steele and Audra Dickey — Slick publication for Faces of Culpeper.
• Thomas Spargur, Jeff Say, Jay Ford, Audra Dickey and Ian Chini — Special Sections for Treasures of Culpeper-spring/summer 2019.
• Thomas Spargur, Jeff Say, Jay Ford, Audra Dickey and Ian Chini — Specialty Pages or Section for Downtown Destinations.
• Ian Chini — Feature Photo.
Second-place awards went to:
• Thomas Spargur, Jeff Say, Jay Ford and Audra Dickey — Multiple Advertisers and Themed Pages for 2019 Shop Small Section.
• Thomas Spargur, Jeff Say, Jay Ford, Audra Dickey and Ian Chini — Special Sections for Choices.
• Thomas Spargur, Jeff Say, Jay Ford, Audra Dickey and Ian Chini — Multiple Advertisers and Themed Page for Business Card Page-May 23, 2019.
Third-place awards went to:
• Ian Chini — Feature Photo.
• Jeff Say — Business and Financial Writing.
• Jeff Say — Feature Story Writing for “The Reva Divas.”
