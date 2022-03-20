Debuting in the Culpeper Times on April 28, Businesses You Should Know… is a new feature that showcases smaller or independent local businesses that customers may not know about.
If you are a business owner looking to get your name out there, this is a perfect opportunity to reach the Culpeper marketplace.
Each page inside the section will be all about businesses and what they do, including photos and a strip ad to promote their business. To give readers a quick insight about offered services, each page will also feature box highlighting specialties your business offers.
Following a commitment to the publication, our team will set a time to contact you for your story and set up the page including designing the right advertisement for your business.
This special featured section inside the paper will be heavily promoted.
Call 540-812-2282 to reserve your page now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.