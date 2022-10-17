Culpeper Times is excited to announce the reintroduction of weekly newspaper publications.
When the pandemic hit Culpeper hard in 2020, Culpeper Times was not excluded in the challenges facing local businesses. In an effort to continue to serve the community the best we could, we changed our printing and delivery schedule from every Thursday to every other Thursday.
Officially premiering on Oct. 20, Culpeper Times Extended Edition will be available online at culpepertimes.com every first and third Thursday. Our print editions will continue to be published on the second and fourth Thursday.
This supplemental free edition will feature even more stories about Culpeper’s community, government and businesses as well as feature even more photos of sports, events and more.
The new expanded online edition will create seamless accessibility to the paper on cell phones.
To sign up for our newsletter to get our new editions directly in your inbox, go online to culpepertimes.link/ex.
