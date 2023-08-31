Culpeper Times’s team grows

Culpeper Times is pleased to welcome a new edition to our news and advertising team.
Jennifer Margerum joined Culpeper Times as a Marketing Specialist in August.
Margerum, the former lead in sales at the Culpeper Star-Exponent for six years, has been in the Culpeper area for 16 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she also worked as the newspaper’s event coordinator.
"We are looking forward to Jennifer’s marketing experience to help our clients continue to grow their business,” said Culpeper Times Publisher Tom Spargur.
Those who would like to connect with Margerum can reach her via email at jmargerum@culpepertimes.com.
