Culpeper Times to begin coffee talks

Culpeper Times will begin hosting monthly community meetings with Editor Maria Basileo at Southside Coffee & Gifts every third Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The first Coffee with the Editor meeting will be on April 19 at 211 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper.
Come chat about the happenings in Culpeper. The event is open to all and free to attend.
