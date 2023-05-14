Culpeper Times wins editorial, advertising state awards

Culpeper Times won multiple Virginia Press Association awards for both editorial and advertising work completed in 2022.
The awards were presented during a banquet on May 6 night at the VPA’s annual conference in Richmond.
Culpeper Times Publisher/Sales Director Thomas Spargur, Creative Services Director Jay Ford, Sales Executive Audra Dickey, Paginator Chris Six, Culpeper Times Editor Maria Basileo, featured writers Lori Payne and Fran Cecere and freelance photographer Tim Hickling placed first place for Slick Publications for FACES of Culpeper. Spargur, Ford and Dickey also won first in Multiple Advertisers and Themed Pages for We Stand with Ukraine.
In second place, Spargur, Ford, Dickey, Six and Basileo won Slick Publications for Culpeper Chamber Community Guide and Special Section for Best of the Best.
Spargur, Ford and Dickey also won second place in Multiple Advertisers and Themed Pages for the newspaper’s business card section.
Spargur and Ford won third place in Specialty Real Estate for the Culpeper Times’ monthly real estate section.
Among editorial, Hickling received first place for Sports News Photo. Freelance photographer Susan Bittner joined Hickling winning first place as well for Slideshow or Gallery.
Culpeper Times's parent company InsideNoVa/Prince William won the top news award among large weekly newspapers, along with a Best-in-Show prize and 30 other awards, including 12 first-place awards.
One of Culpeper Times’ sister publications, the Rappahannock News, received 30 awards, including 14 first-places.
