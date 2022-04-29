Culpeper Times has won multiple Virginia Press Association awards for both editorial and advertising work completed in 2021.
The awards were announced online this week, with the top prizes announced Thursday.
The Times's advertising department placed first place for Slick Publications (standalone section with a slick cover) for Culpeper Chamber Magazine and Special Sections (standalone section non-slick cover) for Soap Box Derby.
The department also won second place in Slick Publications (standalone section with a slick cover) for FACES of Culpeper.
Among editorial, Culpeper Times Editor Maria Basileo received second place for her New Writing Portfolio, primarily for her coverage of the Culpeper Police Department's Co-Responder Program.
Freelance photographer Tim Hickling also won third place in General News Photo for a photo of former Town Councilman Jon Russell on Election Night.
Culpeper Times's parent company InsideNova received 31 overall awards in the VPA’s annual competition, including 11 first-place prizes.
One of InsideNoVa’s sister publications, the Rappahannock News, won the news sweepstakes award among the state’s second smallest group of non-daily papers.
It also won Best in Show awards for graphics and illustrations and for online photography among non-daily newspapers.
