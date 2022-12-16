Every year, the Culpeper Times chooses a Citizen of the Year to feature on the front page of the final print edition of the year. This person is chosen on the basis of their contributions to Culpeper and its citizens.
This year's award winner will be announced in the Dec. 22 print edition.
Not only is this person featured on the front page, a conjoining article about them and their service also appears on the inside.
Last year, Culpeper Food Closet Manager Bob Hilton, a longtime volunteer, won the honor. He was presented with a plaque and copy of the newspaper featuring the article.
Past winners include Effie Foster and Gladys Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.