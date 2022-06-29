With summer now in full swing, Town of Culpeper Tourism provided a comprehensive list of community events for residents to enjoy this July.
"Culpeper, Virginia is the perfect place to celebrate summer," the department said. "Enjoy live music, carnivals, festivals, battlefield tours and more. Here are just a few reasons to start planning your summer getaway today."
Below is a listing of upcoming events, festivals, and activities in Culpeper this month. Events include concerts, festivals, and family-friendly activities for the community.
4th of July Weekend Events:
7/1 Culpeper 1st Friday & National Zip Code Day Celebration at the Depot – This FREE, family friendly, community event offers a variety of live music, free face painting, pony rides and petting zoo. Merchants are open late and offering shopping, food and drink specials to celebrate Culpeper 1st Friday & National Zip Code Day!
7/2 Independence Day Weekend Wrangler Campout at WAR Craft Brewery - Remember going to camp? Let WAR Craft turn back the clock and join us for our summer camp. Bring your overlanding set up and show off, trade, sell, your old gear, and carry on that jeep tradition.
7/1 - 7/2 Vintage Nest Market – Shop Vintage and Artisan inspired Home Decor from multiple local, VA Artists and Vintage Curators.
7/4 Freedom Car & Bike Show in Downtown Culpeper – Enjoy classic cars and bikes, food, music, and more at the Freedom Car and Bike Show in Culpeper, Virginia!
7/4 Culpeper Freedom 5k - Come join us as we kick-off Culpeper’s Celebration of July 4th with the Freedom 5k run/walk.
7/4 Culpeper’s 4th of July Celebration - Grab a chair or blanket and come out and enjoy live music, vendors, and of course fireworks this 4th of July as part of the Town of Culpeper's Independence Day festivities.
7/4 Fourth of July Wings-n-Things Shindig at Beer Hound Brewery – Join the Beer Hound Brewery team on the 4th of July, they will be grilling wings and other things, featuring Uncle Andy's Awesome Sauce! They'll even have chicken nuggets for the lil ones!
More July Events:
7/9 Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ at Belmont Farm Distillery – Enjoy live Bluegrass music, food available for sale, free Bourbon samples, free tours of the distillery and of course all of your favorite products and merchandise in our gift shop!
7/9 Mountain Run Winery’s 6th Anniversary Celebration - To celebrate Mountain Run Winery will be kicking of the day with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a fun day filled with great music, food and wine at the winery!
7/14 Cookies & Tea with Princess Elsa at BOOM Fitness - Join Princess Elsa as she will be coming to BOOM to have Tea and Cookies with all the little Princesses!
7/21 3rd Thursday Concert – The Unsuitables Band at The Culpeper Depot - July 21st features The Unsuitables, Rock and Roll with a twist of Funk and Soul. This high-energy group of local and regional musicians really know how to please the crowd with a focus on classic R&B, Motown classics, and a mixture of rock and blues music.
7/23 Lavender Wreath Making Workshop at Seek Lavender Farm – Spend the morning with Seek Lavender's owner & operator, Mary Seek, crafting your own 8" lavender wreath and sipping lavender lemonade and tasting a hand-made, farm-made lavender treat.
7/28 – 7/30 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Mountain History Seminar - Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will host a history seminar in Culpeper, Virginia, July 28-30, 2022 to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the August 9, 1862 battle.
7/30 Summerfest at Mountain Run Winery – Coinciding with the conclusion of the Culpeper Triathlon in the morning, the winery will have a relaxing afternoon of live music at the winery and celebrations starting at 11am on July 30th.
7/30 Kokedama Workshop at Botanical Dwellings - Kokedama, from the root koke (moss) & tama (ball), is a creative way to grow your plants - and adds a beautiful touch of design to any space.
7/31 First Annual Show and Shine Car Show at Old Trade Brewery - Old Trade Brewery will team up with WarFighters MC, Patrick Henry Chapter to host a Car and Motorcycle show on Sunday, July 31. Raffles, silent auction, brewery drinks and food, information booths, live music and trophies for best car and bike!
