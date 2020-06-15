Culpeper town facilities back open to public.

The town of Culpeper re-opened town facilities effective 8 a.m. Monday. This does not include the Visitor’s Center and Museum on Commerce Street, which will remain closed until further notice.
In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders, the following safety precautions have been implemented to limit the risk of COVID-19 exposure to the public and staff when entering Town facilities:
• Any person with a fever or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter town facilities.
• All patrons age 10 and over must wear a face covering or mask covering their nose and mouth when entering, exiting, or traveling through a town facility. Exemptions are made for persons with a medical condition prohibiting the use of a face covering or mask.
• Maintain a distance of 6 feet to social distance from other people.
• Meetings with town staff in the following offices will be by appointment only. Call the following numbers for more information and to schedule:
a. Town Clerk’s Office – 540-829-8240 — Business license, meals or lodging tax, Fairview Cemetery information
b. Town Planning Office – 540-829-8260 — Zoning permits, park reservations
• The Town Treasurer’s Office will be open to take payments, process utility account applications and to issue fishing and boating permits. Contact the Treasurer’s Office with questions by phone at 540-829-8220 or by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
Payments may also continue to be made by mail to Town of Culpeper, 400 S. Main Street, Suite 109; the drop box in front of Town Hall, 400 S. Main Street; or online at www.culpeperva.gov.
