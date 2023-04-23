The Culpeper Police Department announced on April 19 the promotions of four officers following the appointment of Chris Settle as Chief of Police.
The promoted officers are:
- Captain Tim Chilton to serve the role of Deputy Chief of Police
- Lieutenant Andrew Terrill to the rank of Captain
- Sergeant Scott Last to the rank of Lieutenant
- Master Police Officer Chris Campbell to the rank of Sergeant
As part of the promotional process, qualified officers are allowed to test for the ranks of sergeant and lieutenant every two years. These officers undergo a written exam that tests their knowledge of state law, town ordinances and department policy.
The testing process include scenario based exercises that range from conducting a briefing with officers to managing a critical incident. The adjudicators for these tests are experienced law enforcement supervisors from outside agencies.
This year was the first time in eight years that testing was held for the rank of captain, according to the department.
Qualified lieutenants underwent an extensive oral panel that included scenario based exercises ranging from administrative duties to large-scale critical incidents. The testing was conducted by experienced and knowledgeable captains from outside law enforcement agencies.
“I commend each officer and supervisor who participated in our promotional processes,” said Chief Chris Settle. “We look forward to watching these newly promoted supervisors as they help develop the next leaders of the Culpeper Police Department.”
