The following are the Culpeper Police Department arrest reports from May 25-June 7. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency and do not imply guilt.
May 17
Nicole Carol Mallory, 35, 12000 block Fox Glade Lane, Rixeyville, trespass after being forbidden to do so.
May 18
Marcos Godinez Mendez, 24, no fixed address, Culpeper, possession of marijuana and drunk in public with profane language.
May 19
Denise Elaine Deal, 42, 14000 block Chestnut Fork Road, Culpeper, petit larceny.
May 20
Leslie Lakesha Pullen, 42, 13000 block Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper, possession of controlled subtance.
Antonio Lawaron Vines Jr., 30, 1700 Lambert Court, Culpeper, sale and distribution of marijuana more than half-ounce and less than 5 pounds.
Paul Ian T. Hicks, 30, 600 block Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper, drunk in public with profane language and trespass after being forbidden to do so.
May 21
Michael Louis Bundy, 59, 1400 block N. Main Street, Culpeper, assault and battery.
Melvin Gene Lowry, 78, 15000 block Montanus Drive, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
Sergio Rodrigo Alpire Lidth, 45, 600 block Carriage Court, Culpeper, concealment and price alter of merchandise less than $500.
May 22
Jamal McLaurin, 21, no fixed address, Culpeper, three counts of revocation of supended sentence and probation.
Daiquan Lamar Thompson, 21, 300 block Wine Street, Culpeper, two counts of revocation of sentence and probation.
May 25
Daniel Raine Spradlin, 31, 2100 block Pocahontas Street, Lynchburg, three counts of possession of controlled substances.
May 27
Andre Dominique Major-Purdue, 27, 300 block Mount Pleasant Drive, Locust Grove, two counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Margaret Rose Fiester, 61, 400 block Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Sarah Elizabeth Welch, 23, 123 W. Cameron Street, Culpeper, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
May 28
Kayla Renee Scott, 28, 15500 block Fox Chase Lane, Culpeper, intentional damage of monument greater than $1,000.
Sherrele Cooper, 27, Washington, D.C., two counts of assault and battery and two counts of intentional damage of monument less than $1,000.
Tracy Wayne Turner, 44, 29100 block Kron Court, Richardsville, possession of marijuana.
May 29
Quintelle Melvin Johnson, 24, 18300 block Carter Lane, Brandy Station, assault and battery.
Wilbur Lee Glascock II, 37, 4800 block Parthenon Drive, Virginia Beach, two counts of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
Meredith Sue Kiser, 46, 100 block Salvage Road, North Tazwell, DWI: second offense within 5 years and driving after forfeiture of license and violation of recognizance/conditions of bond.
Hunter Lee Elvis Lantz, 26, 1700 block Huntland Drive, Bealton, assault and battery on a family member.
Theresa Lynn Alley, 49, 11300 block Jones Mill Road, Orange, concealment/price alter merchandise less than $500.
May 30
Phillip Maurice King, 35, 1800 block Martina Way, Culpeper, assault and battery.
Gegory O’Neal Johnson, 61, 200 block W. Cameron Street, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family member.
June 1
Anthony Lee Mark, 34, 21000 block Ruth Lane, Culpeper, hit and run with personal injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and intentional damage of monument greater than $1,000.
June 2
Nicholas Robert Foster, 22, 1300 block Topper Lane, Culpeper, unauthorized use of animal/vehicle, etc., larceny less than $200.
June 3
Damon Criss Gahagan, 37, 400 block Rocky Hill Lane, Reva, aggravated sexual battery-victim under 13 years.
June 4
Estvardo Aguilar Edvin Castanon, 19, 1100 block Stuart Street, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family.
Isai Jesus Aguilar Castanon, 18, 1100 block Staurt Street, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family member.
Alexis Grey Cook, 27, 11000 block Willow Drive, Bealeton, violation of stalking protective order.
Brielle Ray Morgan, 25, 14000 block Miller Road, accident with driver not reporting property damage and general recklessness.
June 5
Mejia Wilson, 600 block Mountain View Drive, 13000 block Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family member.
Ronnie Bahsim Smith, 17, 500 block S. West Street, probation violation-Juvenile and District Court.
June 7
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, 55, 800 block Willis Lane, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.