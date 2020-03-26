Following are the police reports from March 16-20. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency listed and do not imply guilt, however are the charges placed by the police department.
March 16
Carl James Clatterbuck, 37, 900 block N. Main Street, Culpeper, driving with suspended or revoked license.
March 17
Jantra McMahen, 46, 2100 block Forsythia Drive, Culpeper, driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take breath/blood alcohol test.
March 18
Michael S. Myers, 47, 22000 block Burwell Street, Richardsville, strangulation results in wounding/bodily injury.
Octavia Lynn Richards, 42, 8200 block Gibbon Place, Manassas, possession of marijuana.
Shawn Adam Jones, 28, 9300 block General Winder Road, Rapidan, driving with suspended or revoked license.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, 55, Clore Road, Madison, trespass after being forbidden to do so.
March 19
Joseph Richard Chicklick, 38, 14000 block Chesterfield Lane, Culpeper, failure to appear.
Barry Stephen Robinson, 48, 900 block Perimmons Place, Culpeper, two counts of assault on a family member.
March 20
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, 55, Clore Road, Maidson, two counts of trespass after being forbidden to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.