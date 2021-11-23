Culpeper Toy Chest prepares for another year of giving

For the past 23 years, Clore-English Funeral Home have worked as Santa’s little helpers.
“This has been my Christmas,” said Culpeper Toy Chest President Kristen Johnson. “My entire professional career, this has been a huge outlet to give back for me and my family to give back to Culpeper and the families that live here that need help.”
In 1998, Johnson’s parents, Wayne and Jo English, partnered with the Culpeper Community Christmas Basket program, who collect food for families in need, to start a yearly gift collection drive.
Over two decades later, Culpeper Toy Chest is as strong and successful as its ever been.
Since Nov. 5, Johnson said they have collected nearly 500 items of toys, clothes and school supplies for Culpeper families.
“People in this community want to help,” Johnson said. “They are really giving.”
They have so many donations, though, the funeral home must park its hearse outside in order to fit them all in their garage.
Neither the funeral home nor the nonprofit qualify families for donations, Johnson said. They merely pass along the donations to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program, Services to Abused Families (S.A.F.E.) and Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services (C.H.A.S.S.) for distribution.
This year, the Chest has 45 drop off locations around Culpeper from banks to gyms. For a full list of drop-off locations, go online to the Culpeper Toy Chest’s Facebook page.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 13.
“We get a rush right after Thanksgiving,” Johnson said of donations. “People go shopping. They’re already shopping.”
“I think they need that kick like, ‘Oh! Christmas is already here!’”
Last year, despite the shortcomings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chest had it’s most successful year in the past five years, helping about 700 families.
This year, CrossFit Culpepper is hosting The Jingle Bell Drive, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Culpeper Country Club. All proceeds go towards the Culpepper Toy Chest.
Johnson said after donations close, she gets tons of volunteers from Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts who sort through the toys and categorize them for families. After the toys are organized, volunteers allocate food to each family too.
“What we do is not so fun,” Johnson said, referring to the funeral home. “The expectation is going to be there no matter what. Will there be something under the tree? We just want to help make that happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.