Culpeper Triathlon to bring 500 athletes to Culpeper on Saturday, July 31

After a multi-year hiatus, the Culpeper Triathlon returns to Mountain Run Lake Park on Saturday July 31.
Started in 2005, this swimming-biking-running competition brings athletes in from across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic. Hosting a Sprint and Olympic distance events the event will bring traffic, bicycles and runners to the area west of Culpeper and Mountain Run Lake Park from sunrise until noon on Saturday.
Culpeper athlete and reigning Sprint Champion David Stubbs is looking to defend his title once again before heading to compete in Triathlon Worlds later this year in Bermuda.
The producer of the event, Kinetic Multisports, has been producing this event since 2005 and will host 15,000 athletes across 50 races in 2021.
“We love racing in Culpeper. Since 2005 the community has been incredibly supportive of the race and been gracious enough to share the lake and roads with our athletes," said Greg Hawkins, Race Director and Owner of Kinetic Multisports.
“Culpeper is fortunate to be home to one of Kinetic Multisports annual events. Greg and his team are some of the best in the field and the Culpeper Triathlon is one of our premier sporting events, drawing athletes from the mid-Atlantic and beyond. Tourism represents $45.7 million in annual economic impact for Culpeper, and sports tourism is a growing subset of our overall destination strengths,” said Paige Read, Director of Tourism and Economic Development.
The race will start and finish at Mountain Run Lake Park. The event starts with the swim at 7:30 a.m., bicycles and runners will be on area roads from 7:45 a.m. until noon. The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office will be providing traffic control along the race route and urges drivers to exercise caution when traveling the following roads:
-Mountain Run Lake Road
-Lakemont
-Merrimac
-Hudson’s Mill
-Reva
-Duncan Trail
-Oakland
-Slate Mills
-Shanktown
-Griffinburg
-522
Alternating one way traffic will be in effect on Mountain Run Lake Road and Lakemont during the event. Visit the race website https://kineticmultisports.com/races/culpeper/ for more details about each route.
The complete 2021 schedule of Kinetic Multisports races can be found at kineticmultisports.com
With more than 50 events on the 2021 calendar, Kinetic Multisports is one the nation’s largest producers of triathlon sporting events hosting 15,000 athletes annually while supporting the Special Operations Warrior and Chesapeake Bay Foundations.
