It usually doesn’t take a national day of giving for Culpeper to help out its most valuable nonprofits, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.
The Windmore Foundation for the Arts and the Germanna Foundation are just some of the local groups who were on Culpeper’s minds this year’s Giving Tuesday.
“Windmore depends on the generosity of the community to be able to provide arts programming and opportunities for all,” said Windmore Foundation for the Arts Executive Director Kevin Brandriff.
GivingTuesday, founded in 2012, is a day that encourages people to do good. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give.
Windmore Foundation for the Arts was founded in 1984 and encourages a lifelong passion for the arts by providing a culturally rich and immersive experience for people of all ages. Its programs include the Pen-to-Paper peer writing program, the Publishing Discussion Group, its community theater StageWorks, the Piedmont Community Band and Youth Fine Arts.
Windmore, who has participated in Giving Tuesday for the past several years as part of its annual fundraising along with Give Local Piedmont in the spring, set a goal of $1,000, Brandriff said. They are about 70% of the way there, he said.
Beyond monetary donations, Windmore plays host to many opportunities for people to volunteer their time to help with events, performances and general support.
“We appreciate the time and care that our volunteers offer Windmore, year in and year out,” Brandriff said. “Windmore depends on the generosity of the community to be able to provide arts programming and opportunities for all.”
Two of the main sources of income for the arts organizations are admission sales to see art and participant fees to be part of a workshop or performance. The COVID-19 pandemic limited these sources by shutting venues and canceling in-person gatherings, Brandriff explained. However, even though shut-downs and quarantines have ended, many families still face financial hardships that make participating difficult, if not impossible.
“Windmore believes that the arts are for everybody, and that income should not be a barrier to someone in experiencing the arts for themselves, so we strive to raise income from alternative sources to tickets or fees as much as possible,” Brandriff said. “Without the generosity of the community during Giving Tuesday and other times during the year, Windmore could not offer these opportunities.”
Germanna Community College has its own Give Day every year in October, but Giving Tuesday donations help students in ways big and small, including helping to cover tuition costs when they have problems and helping students and their families with issues such as food insecurity and clothing needs.
The Germanna Guarantee Program helps students who would otherwise have to drop out due to events that leave them short on tuition funds. In the past year, it has helped over 600 students, with over $700,000 in aid.
Community support for this need-based scholarship program keeps qualifying students from leaving school when they can’t pay their full tuition bills.When students fall short, the amount is proactively awarded, keeping them on the path to completion. The program removes small barriers that have a big impact on the student’s success
The Germanna Cares Fund helps students and their families who are in crisis and need food and other fundamentals of daily life. It supports students with their critical needs and keeps them on paths to self-sufficiency and makes immediate impacts in their lives, with food, emergency and safety needs, technology, books and transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.