Culpeper veterinarian celebrates two decades of animal hospital ownership

Ownership felt right to Dr. Meredith Vargas after spending time at Culpeper Animal Hospital. Lucky for her, its previous owner was in the market to sell.
“I just knew ownership was for me,” Vargas said. “I knew that ownership was my path.”
Vargas received her undergraduate degree in Animal Science from the University of Connecticut in 1994 and her doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Purdue University in 1997. Originally from Connecticut, she moved to Virginia horse country to work in equine reproduction in 1999.
After needing a place to give her sister’s dog some X-rays, Vargas was asked to begin working at Culpeper Animal Hospital in May 2000, just months after it opened. In 2003, Vargas became the owner of the Aspen Street facility after the previous owner had set it up to sell.
“I definitely saw the opportunity, and I loved the community,” she said. “The town definitely drew me in.”
“The practice was the right size and the community was just great. I really felt at home here. It seemed like the right fit.”
Vargas ceased her equine veterinarian services - except on her own horses - and now primarily focuses on care of conventional pets like cats and dogs.
“I transitioned, and I’m very happy I did,” she said.
Vargas and her team are committed to continue providing quality care for Culpeper’s pets, while maintaining a friendly and caring environment for clients. Most of her team has been with her from the very start - and some even longer than that.
Staying current with her skills and staying connected with clients remains an integral part of Vargas continuous ownership of the practice.
“I think it’s super important to be honest,” she said. “We don’t have all the answers. I can’t fix everything, but just have that relationship with the client and the pet and do the best you can…we’re always going to do the right thing for the pet.”
In the future, Vargas hopes to expand hours in order to cater to more pets’ needs.
