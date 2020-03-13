Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

A news release from Culpeper County Public Schools Friday afternoon:

All schools in Virginia closed through March 27 All schools in Virginia will close for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16, due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Governor Ralph Northam today ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Culpeper County Public Schools will close schools beginning Monday, March 16 and will remain closed through March 27 with the understanding that the closure may be extended. All school and extracurricular activities have also been cancelled through March 27.

As our community addresses COVID-19, we ask that you continue to practice good personal health habits such as washing your hands frequently, covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and other measures that help prevent the spread of illness.

As this situation continues to evolve, we will keep you updated through a variety of communication platforms including the CCPS Rapid Communication System, the school division’s social media pages and our website. Detailed information about COVID-19 and the school division’s response to the outbreak is available at www.culpeperschools.org. Thank you for your patience as we continue to monitor and address this challenging situation.