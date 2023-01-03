Culpeper warns against local utility scam

Town of Culpeper has learned that utility customers have been receiving phone calls from scammers posing as your utility company demanding immediate payment for unpaid utility bills due to a change in utility service provider.
The caller stated they were from another utility provider and required immediate payment or they would disconnect services. This is a variation on prior scams alleging for different reasons that service would be disconnected without immediate payment.
Town utility service will not be transferred to other utility providers without public notice and advance communication to any affected customers.
Additionally, the Town of Culpeper does not contact customers by phone or in person asking for confidential information, nor does the Town threaten disconnection for immediate payment in cash, with pre-paid cards, or by payment at local money transfer merchants.
Ways to protect yourself from scams:
1. If someone calls you pretending to be a utility representative and you feel
pressured to provide payment or personal information; capture the phone
number and then hang up and call the Treasurer’s office at (540) 829-8220
to confirm your account and whether a payment is due. You may also
contact us by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
2. If you are approached by someone in person claiming to be from the utility or “Power Company,” always ask for a company-issued picture I.D.
3. Scams are not limited to impersonating a utility company.
For more information on the wide range of scams, visit the Better Business Bureau’s ScamStopper.
Any business or individual(s) that have been contacted with this type of scam, or any other type, are asked to please contact the Town of Culpeper Police Department at (540) 727-3430.
