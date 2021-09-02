Despite the threat of heavy rain and wind, a crowd of over 50 gathered in support of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation’s ceremonial breaking of ground on Aug. 19 on a multimillion dollar recreational center.
“This property allows us the opportunity to live our mission and meet the needs of the community,” said Culpeper Wellness Foundation President Shari Landry.
The new 17,759-square-foot facility will provide recreation and activity space with a large multi-sport arena suitable for sports like basketball, volleyball, pickleball as well as other activities and games.
Last November, the foundation announced its intent to build a recreational center at the site of its new office space on Crossroad Parkway.
The center has an expected opening date of early 2022.
In conjunction with the recreation center, Culpeper Sport & Fitness will expand its programming into a 10,000-square-foot space. It will host family classes, small groups, personal training, youth tumbling, boot camp and athletic performance training. It is expected to open later this summer.
Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the Culpeper Wellness Foundation Debbie Bennett, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Member Jack Frazier and Culpeper Mayor Michael Olinger also spoke.
“This is an exciting time for the Culpeper Wellness Foundation and for our community,” Bennet said. “As you know, our mission is to improve the health and wellness of our community. This project definitely represents a huge step forward in that mission.”
