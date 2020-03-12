Culpeper Wellness Foundation has announced that it will award $115,000 in grants for health and wellness projects serving Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 24, at 5 p.m.
Applicants can request funding up to $10,000 to support projects or activities that will be completed by March 31, 2021. Volunteer members of the Foundation’s Community Grants Advisory Board will review the applications and determine which requests are funded. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application by May 31.
Grant recipients must be organizations recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Organizations that do not have public charity status may apply for grants if a public charity acts as a fiscal sponsor.
“The Foundation’s mission is to improve health and promote wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties,” states Shari Landry, President of Culpeper Wellness Foundation. “The Healthy Living Grants Program allows us to support the efforts of local nonprofits that are passionate about making our communities healthier and stronger. We are pleased that the Foundation’s Board approved an increase in funding this year and look forward to supporting projects throughout the three counties.”
In 2019, Healthy Living Grants were awarded to thirteen organizations including: Aging Together, Boys and Girls Clubs in Madison and Orange, Culpeper Mid-Day Lions, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, Friends of the Culpeper County Library, Hero’s Bridge, LOW Fire & Rescue, Orange County Free Clinic, Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, RAPPU, Inc., Reva Vol. Fire & Rescue, Services to Abused Families and Sex, Drugs & God.
The Healthy Living Grant Program guidelines and application instructions will be posted on the Foundation’s website www.culpeperwellnessfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.