Culpeper woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot

Today

Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.