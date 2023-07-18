Culpeper woman dies in Madison County crash

A 20-year-old Culpeper woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Madison County, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 12:20 am. on Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, less than a mile north of Finks Hollow Rd.
A 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Old Blue Ridge Turnpike when it ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees.
The driver, Shawn A. Lohr, 19, of Rixeyville, Va., suffered minor injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The passenger, Maya D. Powell, 20, of Culpeper, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Lohr was arrested for DUI (Code of Virginia 18.2-266) and driving under the influence will under the age of 21 (Code of Virginia 18.2-266.1)
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.