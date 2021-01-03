Jazmine C. Allen, 21, of Culpeper, died at the scene of a Dec. 31 crash on Mitchells Road just east of Cedar Mountain Drive, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
Around 11:25 p.m., the release states that a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Allen was eastbound on Rt. 652 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the road's left side and hit a tree.
Passengers included a man and two women in their early 20s who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to UVA Medical Center.
Everyone in the car was wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.